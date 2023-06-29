Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 5.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

