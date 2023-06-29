Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $619.02

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.02 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 611 ($7.77). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 620 ($7.88), with a volume of 14,367 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 830 ($10.55) to GBX 847 ($10.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5,624.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 619.02.

In related news, insider Michael Wright acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £3,596.70 ($4,573.05). Insiders own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

