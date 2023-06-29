MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.86% of MasTec worth $286,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 0.1 %

MasTec stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

