Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after acquiring an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in KLA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $474.43 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $482.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.73 and its 200-day moving average is $403.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. KLA's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

