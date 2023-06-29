Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 789 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $370.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

