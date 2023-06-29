Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

