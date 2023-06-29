Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $4.04 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

