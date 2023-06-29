Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $956,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $395.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $371.59 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.72 and its 200-day moving average is $410.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

