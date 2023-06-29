Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

