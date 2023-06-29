Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 196,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 88,149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 316,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

