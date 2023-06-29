Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

