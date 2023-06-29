Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AME opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $159.86.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

