Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 4,873 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,199.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.97 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.