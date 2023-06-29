Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,502,000 after acquiring an additional 176,238 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 223,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

