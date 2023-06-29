Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

