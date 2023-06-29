Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.