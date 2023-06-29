Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

