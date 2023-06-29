Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 14,720 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,476,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after acquiring an additional 906,264 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,667,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 405,352 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

