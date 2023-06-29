Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $4.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 17,499 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.74%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

