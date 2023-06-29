Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.41

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.41 and last traded at $195.34, with a volume of 289174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.