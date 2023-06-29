Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,356. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $151.24. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

