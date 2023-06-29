Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:MANU traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Manchester United by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

