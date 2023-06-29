Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Manchester United Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE:MANU traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Manchester United by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
