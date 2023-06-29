Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $124.68

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.68 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.91). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.91), with a volume of 1,187 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.22.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

