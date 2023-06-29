MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
MAG Silver Price Performance
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
