MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

