LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

