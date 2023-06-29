LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE LYB opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
