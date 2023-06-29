Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 6,937,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,277,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

