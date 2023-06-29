LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LXILF remained flat at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded LXI REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

