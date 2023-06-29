Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 3.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 4,575,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,830,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

