Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

LOWLF traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.04. 42,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. Lowell Farms has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.29.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

Lowell Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.