Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
LOWLF traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.04. 42,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. Lowell Farms has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.29.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
