London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,014,205.42 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($106.83), for a total value of £1,014,205.42 ($1,289,517.38).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Martin Brand purchased 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,417 ($107.02) per share, with a total value of £363,782.74 ($462,533.68).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand purchased 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,592 ($109.24) per share, with a total value of £804,125.28 ($1,022,409.76).

On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand bought 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($110.44) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,557,516.31).

On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($111.46), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,022,941.49).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand acquired 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,654 ($110.03) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,317,300.55).

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($110.65), for a total value of £713,646 ($907,369.36).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand acquired 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.24) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,361,404.96).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($111.32), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($274,950.41).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand acquired 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($108.76) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($537,276.03).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.05), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,073,892.21).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,390 ($106.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,950.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,052 ($89.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,818 ($112.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,420.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,829.58.

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.97) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($121.42) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.96) to GBX 9,900 ($125.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,425 ($119.83).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

