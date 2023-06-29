Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Local Bounti by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $169.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $130.00 to $45.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $78.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

LOCL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 11,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,637. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 420.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -11.74 EPS for the current year.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

