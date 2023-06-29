LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

