LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SCD opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.11.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
