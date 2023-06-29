Lisk Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. Lisk has a market cap of $111.68 million and $1.57 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,901,899 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

