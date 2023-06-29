Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $110.43 and last traded at $120.38, with a volume of 46556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.72.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 166.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 136,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $8,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

