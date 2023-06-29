Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.34

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $197.34 and last traded at $197.21, with a volume of 201573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

