Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,420. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $197.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.