Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Limoneira Trading Up 0.7 %

Limoneira stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $1,677,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Limoneira by 417.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

