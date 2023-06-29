Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 7.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3,616.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.