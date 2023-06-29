Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $804.61

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 804.61 ($10.23) and traded as low as GBX 745 ($9.47). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 749 ($9.52), with a volume of 121,849 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £983.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,108.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 803.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 806.47.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 7.63 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,347.83%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.