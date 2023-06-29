Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

