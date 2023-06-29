Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Landis+Gyr Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

