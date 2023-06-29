Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $639.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $650.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

