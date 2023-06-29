LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

