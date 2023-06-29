LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,125 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

