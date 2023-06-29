LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.