LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $28.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 167,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

