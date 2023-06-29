LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

