LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.