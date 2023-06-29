LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

